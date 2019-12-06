|
|
Patricia Ann Breehl
89, of North Canton and formerly of New Philadelphia, passed away unexpectedly at her home that she shared with her daughter, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. A daughter of the late Vencel and Ethel (Strickmaker) Fait, Patricia was born September 21, 1930 at New Philadelphia, Ohio. Patricia graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1948. Then on April 22, 1950, she married the love of her life, Bernard Stephen Breehl. The couple shared 64 years of marriage prior to Bernard's passing on July 3, 2014. During her younger years, Patricia worked at LaFountaine's Department Store and later she enjoyed working at the A & W Root Beer Stand. Most of all, Patricia was a homemaker and took great pride in caring for her family. She was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church at New Philadelphia where she also held membership in the LCBA. Patricia also enjoyed playing cards and was a member in a card club for over 50 years. Patricia had a passion for flowers and she especially enjoyed working in her garden. She also enjoyed painting by number, completing crossword puzzles and in her later years accompanying Ben on his early morning fishing trips to Tappan Lake.
She is survived by her children, Michael Breehl of Dover and Kimberly Breehl of North Canton; a sister, Sandra Estepp of Worthington and several nieces and nephews. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Jeffrey who passed away in 1976 and a brother, Elmer Gale Fait.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A funeral service celebrating Patricia's life will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home with Father Jeff Coning officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Following the committal service, a luncheon will be held in the Geib Family Center at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Patricia by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Patricia's memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215; Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 139 Third Street NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663, or the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Road NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 6, 2019