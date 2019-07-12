|
Patricia Ann (Huebner) Harmon
87, of Gnadenhutten died Wednesday morning of July 10, 2019 at Hennis Care Center in Dover under Hospice care, following a brief illness. Pat was born on January 5, 1932 in Gnadenhutten to the late Gilbert F. and Merle E. (Poland) Huebner. She was a graduate of the 1949 class of Gnadenhutten High School, and attended Office Training School in Columbus. On July 17, 1954, Pat married Clifford Harmon, who survives, and would have celebrated their sixty five year anniversary this month. The two of them enjoyed retirement together spending the winter months in Arizona. Pat worked at the Indian Village Federal Savings Bank, now Commercial and Savings, in Gnadenhutten for 34 years, retiring in 1996, and held many titles while working there, as well as serving on the board of directors. She also worked at Keffer's Confectionery many years ago. She was a very active member of the Gnadenhutten community. She was part of many clubs and groups including, the Order of the Eastern Star, Arbutus Chapter #288, and served as Past Deputy Grand Matron, Past Worthy Matron, and past Secretary Treasurer, the Gnadenhutten Women's Club, the Valley Quilt Guild of NP, and Martha's Quilters. She would even be a judge for the quilting projects that were presented at the local fairs. Pat was also a member of the John Heckewelder Memorial Moravian Church, where she had served as a past elder, member of the Women's Fellowship and Morning Circle, a Sunday School Teacher, Diener, and she was active in many church functions.
Surviving include two children, Dave (Bonnie) Harmon of Gnadenhutten and Sue (Forrest) Heverly of Barnhill; two grandchildren, Katie Harmon and Clinton Heverly; and one sister, Carole S. (David) White of Wisconsin. Predeceased are a sister, Erma R. Carpenter; and a brother and sister-in-law, Robert (Frieda) Huebner.
Services for Pat will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Koch Funeral Home, LLC, 244 N. Walnut Street, Gnadenhutten, OH 44629. Reverend Denny Rohn will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Gnadenhutten-Clay Union Cemetery. Visitation, also at the funeral home, will be Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to service on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to the John Heckewelder Memorial Moravian Church or donor's choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kochfhgnaden.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 12, 2019