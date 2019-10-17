|
Patricia Ann Hughes
76, of New Philadelphia, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in New Dawn Retirement Community at Dover following a period of declining health. A daughter of the late Charles and Lucille (Mackovich) Monte, Patricia was born June 1, 1943 at Roswell, Ohio. Patricia graduated from Midvale High School in 1961. She then continued her education at Ashland University where she graduated with a Bachelor's of Accounting degree. She then started her professional career with the Warner & Swasey Company at New Philadelphia, currently known as Gradall, where she worked as a Supervisor of Accounting at which point she retired after 38 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church at New Philadelphia. During her younger years, Patricia was an avid bowler on numerous leagues and she enjoyed camping and boating. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband, Gene, along with family and friends, and she had a passion for her cats, Smokey and Squeaker.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends which include her husband of 56 years, Earnest Eugene "Gene" Hughes whom she married on October 5, 1963 in Sacred Heart Church; her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kimm Hughes of Bluffton, South Carolina; four brothers, Art Monte of Cleveland, John (Janet) Monte of New Philadelphia and Donald (Leandra) Monte and Richard (Carol) Monte both of Arizona; her mother-in-law, Doris Hughes of New Philadelphia and many nieces and nephews. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Jim Monte and her father-in-law, Floyd Hughes.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia with Christian Wake services being held at 6:30 p.m. In keeping with Patricia's wishes, cremation will follow visitation and inurnment will take place in Dover Burial Park at a later date. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Patricia by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com Contributions may be made in Patricia's memory to Crossroad's Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Green, OH 44685.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 17, 2019