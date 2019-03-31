|
Patricia Ann Lufkin 1946-2019
72, of Horseshoe Bend, Arkansas passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at her home in Horseshoe Bend. She was born in Dover, Ohio on October 23, 1946, daughter of Helen (Swonger) Peden and the late Ralph Gene Peden. Pat spent her life as a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend. During her working years, Pat was a waitress and a care-giver to many people in the Horseshoe Bend area.
Pat is survived by her sons, Eric Keifer and wife Narcie of Akron, Ohio and Michael Keifer and wife Angela of Raleigh, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Paeden Keifer and Lochlan Keifer both of Raleigh, North Carolina and brothers, Paul Peden and wife Barbara of Ft. Meyers, Florida, Tom Peden of Atlanta, Georgia and Charles Peden and wife Kathy of Atlanta, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Peden.
A service will be held on April 6, 2019 11 a.m. at the Zoar cemetery.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 31, 2019