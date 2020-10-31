Patricia C. Lorenz



"Together Again"



80, devoted wife, mom, and grandma passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Born on September 25, 1940, to the late Jacob and Irene Dummermuth, she was born and raised in Dover. A proud Tornado her whole life, she was involved in the Dover band and was a member of the DHS Class of 1958. On October 8, 1961, she married Reuben Lorenz, and shortly after they enjoyed their first years of marriage in Germany. Their first daughter Mindy was born in Germany, and then they returned stateside and their family was completed with Mark and Melissa. She was a member of St John's United Church of Christ in Dover her whole life. Pat worked for Judge O 'Farrell and did clerical work for the City of Dover and the former Schwartz Kline for many years. She spent ten years as a selfless and loving caregiver for her husband, Reuben. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, taking walks, hosting wine-tasting parties, taking family trips to Destin, FL, supporting events of her children and grandchildren, and just being a strong presence in their lives. She loved to read, play tennis, and playing cards.



She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Mindy (Max) Bechtel; and son, Mark (Jo Ann) Lorenz, both of Dover, and daughter, Melissa (Brian) Poland of Poland, OH; as well as her eight grandchildren: Megan (Langston) Bowers of Mineral City, Mallorie (Jake) Colby of Navarre, Rikki Metcalf, Molly McCabe, Rian DeChiara all of Dover, Kaitlin (Ryan) McGiffin, Jacob Poland, and Emma Poland, all of Poland, OH; four great-grandchildren complete the family: Sydney and Tucker McCabe, Charlee Metcalf, and Trenton Colby. She is also survived by her brother, Don (Joyce) Dummermuth; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Sue Dummermuth, Larry and Verla Lorenz, and Carol Border. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reuben Lorenz of 50 years; her brother, Gene Dummermuth, brothers and sisters-in-law, Marilyn and Bob Zahner, Tom Border; and her mother and father-in-law, Bernard and Viola Lorenz.



Friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 2-5 p.m. A celebration of Pat's life will take place at the funeral home on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Thomas Dunkle officiating. Burial will follow at the Dover Burial Park. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks are a state mandate and will be required for the health and safety of all guests. To sign an online guestbook for Patricia, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions can be made to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.



