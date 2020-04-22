Home

Patricia Hornberger


1930 - 2020
Patricia Hornberger Obituary
Patricia

Hornberger

Passed away at the age of 90 on April 19, 2020. She was born in Canal Fulton, Ohio on April 12, 1930 to Esther and Ralph Hardgrove. Pat was married to the late Richard Hornberger.

Patricia is survived by her daughters, Kay (Bob) Wylie, Kerry (Jerry) Teeter, and Kristine (Lee) Rutledge; her sister, Pauline (Lou) Kropff; and her brother, Marvin Hardgrove. She will be greatly missed by her six grandchildren, and her five great grandchildren.

A private service will be held for Patricia at the Canal Fulton Cemetery.

Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 22, 2020
