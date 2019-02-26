Home

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
PATRICIA J. "PATT" HADORN

PATRICIA J. "PATT" HADORN Obituary
Patricia J. "Patt" Hadorn

76, of New Philadelphia, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in the Hennis Care Centre at Dover. Born August 13, 1942 in Dover, she was a daughter of the late Eugene and Ida Smitley Miller. Patt was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Ruthann Miller; and her brother, Johnny Miller. Patt was a 1961 graduate of New Philadelphia High School; she was a member of Jerusalem Church, where she taught Sunday school, was a 4-H Advisor, and was a member of the Penobscot Homemakers Club. Patt loved being a homemaker, family was the focal point of her life; after her children were grown, she employed at United Answering Service and Ambulance as a Dispatcher and worked the ticket booth at the Tuscarawas County Fair for many years. She also enjoyed crafts, especially crocheting, and making gifts for her grandchildren.

A wonderful and loving wife, mother and grandmother, Patt will be missed by her husband of 57 years, Clarence Hadorn whom she married on October 8, 1961; sons, David Hadorn (companion, Brenda Truman) of Beach City, Todd (Mitzi) Hadorn of Florida, Patrick (Jennifer) Hadorn of Wooster; grandchildren: Tyler and Tanner of Wooster and Hunter and Tory of Florida.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2nd. at 11:00 a.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Rev. Dr. Tom Hendershot officiating. Interment will be in the Ridgecrest Memory Gardens. Following the burial, a luncheon will be held in the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 5-7 p.m. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Patt may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral homes website. Memorial contributions may be made to Jerusalem Church at 1417 Stone Creek Rd. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 26, 2019
