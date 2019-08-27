|
|
Patricia Jane "Pat" Ricklic
89, a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully in the Community Hospice Truman House surrounded by her family on Sunday morning, August 25, 2019. Born in Dover on December 6, 1929, Pat was the daughter of the late Patrick Brennen and Irene R. (Swinderman) Kelly. Pat was a 1947 graduate of St. Joseph High School and on November 22, 1951, she married her lifelong love, Raymond J. "Rick" Ricklic who preceded her in passing on September 3, 2004. Pat retired in 1994 from the former Joy Technologies after 26 years of service. She was also an active member of the R.C.I.A. and a devoted member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in New Philadelphia.
She will be deeply missed by her three daughters: Kathleen (Scot) Steele and Jane (Curt) Moore all of Dover, and Jill (Bryan) Carlisle of Stillwater; two sons, Dennis Ricklic and Kelly (Sharon) Ricklic both of New Philadelphia; grandchildren: Chris (Lori) Ricklic, Gretchen (Frank) Polen, Alisha (Albert) Burks, Amanda Ricklic, Ryan (Megan) Ricklic, Michael (Veronica) Studer, Tyler Ricklic, Stephen (Julie) Studer, Elizabeth Studer, Meredith Moore, and Gian Steele; great-grandchildren: Bret Ricklic, Zander and Mason Ricklic, Layne Perks, Kendall and Reese Polen, Adalyn Burks, Caleb Carrothers, Anna and William Ricklic, Joslyn, Samson, and Paxton Studer, and Maylee Studer; her sister, Brenda Clever; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond; and her brother, Thomas J. Kelly.
Visitation will be at the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory on Friday evening, August, 30, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. with a Christian Wake Service beginning at 7:45 p.m. Father Jeff Coning with celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, August 31st., beginning at 10:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in New Philadelphia. Those unable to attend visitation or services may sign the online guest registry or send a personal condolence to the family by visiting the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or to Sacred Heart Church, 139 Third Street N.E., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 27, 2019