Patricia Jill Friley
1927 - 2020
Patricia Jill Friley

Together Again

Age 92, of Uhrichsville, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Sycamore Run Nursing Home, in Millersburg, Ohio, following a lengthy illness. Born on November 29, 1927, in Dennison, Patricia is the daughter of the late Russell and Laura (Petry) Wallace. Patricia was formerly employed at Scio Pottery. She was a member of the Church of God, where she taught Sunday School. Patricia was a caregiver to everyone in the family and she enjoyed cooking feasts for the whole family.

Patricia is survived by her children, Jon (Heidi) Friley of Dennison, Patsy Moody of Cadiz; grandchildren, Ashley (Michael) Smith, Tandon (fiancé, Caity Standiford) Friley and Matthew (Kara) Trimmer; nine great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her husband Gerald Friley who passed away January 12, 2018; and her siblings, Champ Wallace, Rosemary (Bill) Maple, Jim Wallace, Rich Wallace, John Wallace and Jane Wagner.

Private family services will be observed. Burial will take place at Union Cemetery in Uhrichsville. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc.

740-922-3153

www.uhefh.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home Inc
634 N Water St
Uhrichsville, OH 44683
(740) 922-3153
