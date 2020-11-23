Patricia Jill FrileyTogether AgainAge 92, of Uhrichsville, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Sycamore Run Nursing Home, in Millersburg, Ohio, following a lengthy illness. Born on November 29, 1927, in Dennison, Patricia is the daughter of the late Russell and Laura (Petry) Wallace. Patricia was formerly employed at Scio Pottery. She was a member of the Church of God, where she taught Sunday School. Patricia was a caregiver to everyone in the family and she enjoyed cooking feasts for the whole family.Patricia is survived by her children, Jon (Heidi) Friley of Dennison, Patsy Moody of Cadiz; grandchildren, Ashley (Michael) Smith, Tandon (fiancé, Caity Standiford) Friley and Matthew (Kara) Trimmer; nine great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her husband Gerald Friley who passed away January 12, 2018; and her siblings, Champ Wallace, Rosemary (Bill) Maple, Jim Wallace, Rich Wallace, John Wallace and Jane Wagner.Private family services will be observed. Burial will take place at Union Cemetery in Uhrichsville. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc.740-922-3153