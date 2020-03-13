|
|
Patricia K. "Pat" Brown
age 82, of Beach City, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Community Hospice Truman House, New Philadelphia. Born Nov. 29, 1937, in Massillon, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Verna Lieser Brown. As a young lady, Pat worked for the Garver Brothers Store in Strasburg, and was later employed by the United Bank in both the Beach City and Brewster offices; she retired from United Bank after 30 years of service. Pat was a member of the Strasburg United Methodist Church. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially gardening - growing flowers and watching the birds around her home. For years she also painted ceramic vases, bowls and other household items.
Pat is survived by her sister, Mildred Bainter of Beach City; her brother, Larry (Dorothy) Brown of Navarre (Richville); and her nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 14, at 1 p.m., in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home, 140 S. Bodmer Ave., Strasburg, with Pastor Joyce Hoile officiating. Family and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Pat, please visit the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that contributions in Pat's memory be made to Strasburg United Methodist Church, 206 Second St. N.W., Strasburg, OH 44680.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 13, 2020