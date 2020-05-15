Patricia L. McCrone
1927 - 2020
Patricia L. McCrone

93, passed into eternity on May 12th at the Riverside Manor Nursing and Rehab Center, Newcomerstown. Pat was born on March 4th, 1927 in Byesville, Ohio to the late Edward Marlatt and Anna M. (Mullen) Marlatt. She graduated from Port Washington High School in 1945. Pat married her forever love, Willard McCrone, on Sept. 18, 1948 in Russell, Ky. They celebrated their 70th Anniversary prior to Willard's passing in 2018. She worked 18 years in the Newcomerstown School system and was a lifelong member of Newcomerstown Church of Christ.

Pat will be greatly missed by her daughter, Molly (Duke) DeLong of Galena; a son, Terry McCrone of Blanchester; five grandchildren, Darci (Josh) Belville, Abby (Jared) Irvine and Ty (Dolly) DeLong, all of Nashville, Meghan, (Rick Hendricks) McCrone of Fairfax, and Casey McCrone of Milford, and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by half sisters, Carol Brink of Houston, Texas and Sharon Graham; a niece and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Little, and two nephews.

Pat has requested a Celebration of Life Service followed by graveside services, which will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Newcomerstown Church of Christ, P.O. Box 463, or Riverside Manor Nursing and Rehab Center, 1100 East State Rd., Newcomerstown, Ohio 43832. Services are in the care of Addy Funeral Home of Newcomerstown. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com.

Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111

Published in The Times Reporter on May 15, 2020.
