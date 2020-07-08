1/
Patricia L. McCrone
1927 - 2020
Patricia L.

McCrone

93, passed into eternity on May 12th at the Riverside Manor Nursing and Rehab Center, Newcomerstown.

Pat was born on March 4, 1927 in Byesville, Ohio to the late Edward Marlatt and Anna M. (Mullen) Marlatt.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service at Newcomerstown Church of Christ on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., followed by a graveside service at West Lawn Cemetery. Services are in the care of Addy Funeral Home of Newcomerstown.

Addy Funeral Home

740-498-8111

Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Newcomerstown Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
(740) 498-8111
