Patricia L.



McCrone



93, passed into eternity on May 12th at the Riverside Manor Nursing and Rehab Center, Newcomerstown.



Pat was born on March 4, 1927 in Byesville, Ohio to the late Edward Marlatt and Anna M. (Mullen) Marlatt.



There will be a Celebration of Life Service at Newcomerstown Church of Christ on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., followed by a graveside service at West Lawn Cemetery. Services are in the care of Addy Funeral Home of Newcomerstown.



Addy Funeral Home



740-498-8111



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store