Patricia Lee Coffman
80, of Midvale passed away at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia on January 13, 2020. Born in Cleveland, Ohio on December 29, 1939 she was a daughter of the late Edward and Eleanor (Croll) Majewski. Pat attended Jane Adams High School and retired from Rich Industries where she had been a seamstress. She enjoyed crafting and was Methodist by faith.
On November 2, 1957 she married Thomas Everett Coffman who preceded her in death on October 2, 2003.They are survived by their children: Thomas E. (Paula Jo) Coffman, II, Elizabeth "Beth" (Roy) Walker, Janet Coffman, Donna (Mike) Opphile, and Alan (Cindy) Coffman; grandchildren: Jason (Barry) Cearly-Opphile, Lauren Lefler, Liesl (Zach) Davenport, Courtney (fiancé, Seth Kimble) Coffman, and Nikolas Walker; great grandchildren, Lilly Lefler and Vincent Davenport; and siblings, Ann Stacho, Jane Vrabel, and Edward Majewski.
Calling hours will be held from 11-1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison with a memorial service following at 1 p.m. Inurnment will be in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. Those wishing to honor her memory by a charitable contribution are encouraged to do so to Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 17, 2020