Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA COFFMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA LEE COFFMAN


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Lee Coffman

80, of Midvale passed away at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia on January 13, 2020. Born in Cleveland, Ohio on December 29, 1939 she was a daughter of the late Edward and Eleanor (Croll) Majewski. Pat attended Jane Adams High School and retired from Rich Industries where she had been a seamstress. She enjoyed crafting and was Methodist by faith.

On November 2, 1957 she married Thomas Everett Coffman who preceded her in death on October 2, 2003.They are survived by their children: Thomas E. (Paula Jo) Coffman, II, Elizabeth "Beth" (Roy) Walker, Janet Coffman, Donna (Mike) Opphile, and Alan (Cindy) Coffman; grandchildren: Jason (Barry) Cearly-Opphile, Lauren Lefler, Liesl (Zach) Davenport, Courtney (fiancé, Seth Kimble) Coffman, and Nikolas Walker; great grandchildren, Lilly Lefler and Vincent Davenport; and siblings, Ann Stacho, Jane Vrabel, and Edward Majewski.

Calling hours will be held from 11-1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison with a memorial service following at 1 p.m. Inurnment will be in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. Those wishing to honor her memory by a charitable contribution are encouraged to do so to Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -