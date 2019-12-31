|
|
Patricia Lou Hasseman
92, of Uhrichsville, was called to the more immediate presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family at her home. Born June 24, 1927, in Uhrichsville, she was the daughter of the late Emmett Earl and Pearl Lucille (Fletcher) Smith. A lifelong area resident, Patty was a 1946 graduate of Uhrichsville High School before marrying Robert Leroy Hasseman on Dec. 25, 1947. They enjoyed over 47 years of marriage together until his passing on Feb. 3, 1991. Patty will be deeply missed by her surviving family, but her legacy will live on through that family, which includes her daughters, Jill (Hasseman) Wagner of Uhrichsville, with whom she had resided, Jan Hasseman of Newcomerstown; sons, Rod (Chris) Hasseman of Coshocton, Bob (Debbie) Hasseman of Indiana, James Hasseman (companion Linda Hostetler) of Coshocton,and Steve (Shelley) Hasseman of Arizona; grandchildren, Kirby (Amy) Hasseman of Coshocton, Nicole Hasseman (fiance' Scott Wellman) of Buckeye Lake, Zachary Hasseman of West Lafayette, Hillary (Christopher) Strouse of Zanesville, Annette (John) Stutzman of New York, Bryce (Angie) Hasseman of North Carolina, Joe Hasseman of Indiana, Jesse Hasseman of North Carolina, Samantha Hasseman of Indiana, Jamie (Jeremy) Dziczkowski of Tennessee, Sarah (Lee) Ledford of Uhrichsville, Lauren (Shane) Anderson of Dover, Scott Hasseman of Arizona, and Jennifer (Ryan) Brezina of Arizona, and 26 great-grandchildren, as well as 6 great-great grandchildren! In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Bob Wagner; grandson, Jason Hasseman; great-granddaughter Julia Dziczkowski and daughter-in-law, Kathy Hasseman.
Patty was a longtime, faithful member of Uhrichsville First Moravian Church, where she sang in the choir and was involved with the Moravian Women's Fellowship. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker who also spent 45 years as the owner and operator of Bob's Carryout in Uhrichsville along with her husband.
Services, officiated by Pastor Dave Geyer, will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow beside her beloved husband in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice or the First Moravian Church of Uhrichsville.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 31, 2019