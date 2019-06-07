|
|
Patricia Louise Fazenbaker
1929-2019
89, of New Philadelphia, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Community Hospice House at New Philadelphia following a period of declining health. A daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth (McMasters) Jones, Patricia was born July 13, 1929 in Dover Township, Ohio. Patricia graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1947. During her younger years, she worked as an operator for General Telephone Company and later she served as a babysitter out of her home for many years. She was a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed caring for and spending time with her family. Patricia will be especially remembered by her family for the cookies and candy she made during the holiday season.
She is survived by her children, Jane (Kim) Schriever of Dover, Linda (Bob) Fox of New Philadelphia, Dennis (Joy) Fazenbaker of New Philadelphia and Kellie (Mike) Zuchegno of Dover; her grandchildren, Jessie Schriever, Jake (Andreina) Fox, Kelsey (Ashton) Preston, Justin Fazenbaker, Corey (Mitch) Pace and Carly Fazenbaker; her great-grandchildren, Nolan Fox and Colton and Ava Pace; a brother, Charles Jones of Strasburg and several nieces and nephews. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Aurelia Jones and Dorothy Miller and a brother, Jack Jones.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A funeral service celebrating Patricia's life will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. The committal service will take place Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Dover Burial Park. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Patricia by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Patricia's memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or to Faith Christian Church, 2012 Pleasant Valley Road NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 7, 2019