|
|
Patricia Louise (Caldwell) Smith
spent more than 78 years making this world a better place. She died Thursday evening January 30, 2020, in one of her favorite places, her home, surrounded by family. Pat was born April 6, 1941, in Strawpump, Pennsylvania to Mildred and Paul Caldwell. She was #5 in what would eventually become a clan of a dozen children. A graduate of Norwin High School, she moved to Ohio with her husband, Myles Benadum, and started her own family. After he passed, Patty met the love of her life, Ellsworth (Smitty) Smith, while working at McKnight Trucks in New Philadelphia. They were married at Lake Mohawk in 1988 and created a home of love and fun at their little blue house in Tuscarawas. They had many great adventures together before Smitty died in 1993. After retirement, Pat spent her days as a grandma helper at Indian Valley schools. She volunteered at the coffee shop at Trinity Hospital and at St. James Lutheran Church, spent countless hours at the Tusky Library and became a member of Zeisberger Trail and Parks. Patty loved working in her yard, feeding the birds, doing crosswords, completing jigsaw puzzles and rooting for her Pittsburgh Steelers. She will be sadly missed by many friends as well as those who called her Sister: George (deceased) and Shirley Caldwell, Pauline Klingensmith, Ken Caldwell (deceased) and Phyllis Caldwell, John and Eary Caldwell (both deceased), Roy and Helen Caldwell, Larry and Dorothy Caldwell, Dolly and Bruce Kelly, Dave Caldwell, Marion Parker, Cindy Caldwell and Brian Caldwell.
Those who called her Mom: Terry Glidden and husband Adam Staller (Akron), Gary Benadum (Dennison), Bob Smith and fiancée Carolee Henderson (Massillon) and Cheryl Pratt (South Carolina). Those who called her P-Patty or Grammy: Vincent, Ashley, Alexander, Danielle, Xandrakkan, Xenica, Dante, Orion, Amadeus, Ellsworth, Israel, Philip and Robert (Jen) Pratt. And those who called her Great Grandma: Arihanna, Journie, Damon, Brice, Brehnan, Perrin and Phillip. Pat loved life and loved her friends. She had a smile for everyone and was always willing to help. She loved her town and the people in it. Patty was small but mighty and set an example for many through her strength and perseverance.
The family will greet guests on Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 1-4 PM in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A service celebrating Pat's life will be led by Pastor Jeremy Hollingshead in St. James Lutheran Church on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 11 AM. Inurnment will follow in St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery. A meal and fellowship will be shared in the church social hall immediately following services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's name to the Tuscarawas Branch Library, 209 S Main Ave., Tuscarawas, Ohio 44682, Zeisberger Trail and Parks c/o Ohio and Erie Canalway Coalition, 47 West Exchange Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 or Community Hospice 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Pat by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 1, 2020