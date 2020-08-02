Patricia Mae Yoder68, of Sugarcreek, died Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia following a short illness. She was born in Dover on September 20, 1951 to the late Raymond J. and Kathryn L. (Rhodes) Scarr and married Adrian E. Yoder on August 24, 1969. He survives. She enjoyed sewing and doing many other hobbies and crafts over the years.In addition to her husband, she is survived by her five children, Jennifer Yoder of Berlin, Aaron (Lori) Yoder of Hartville, Susan (Chad) Speedy of New Philadelphia, Valerie (Greg) Specht of Dover, and Alex (Kelcey) Yoder of Bolivar; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and two sisters. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Scarr.Public graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at West Lawn Cemetery in Baltic with Pastor Bill Eckert officiating.Friends are welcome to attend calling hours from 10-11 a.m. at the Cemetery prior to the service. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Memorials in Pat's name may be made to Hospice of Tuscarawas County 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.Smith-Varns330-852-2141