PATRICIA R. LOCKARD VALLIQUETTE
1927 - 2020
Patricia R. Lockard Valliquette

92, of Gnadenhutten, died peacefully on June 26, 2020 in her home. Patricia was born in Coshocton, Ohio on Oct. 23, 1927 to the late William and Bernice Strouse Lockard. She graduated from Coshocton High School in 1947. She lived in Glasco for several years, before moving to Gnadenhutten. Patricia worked as an accountant for Harcatus-Tri County Community Action Organization, from where she retired in 1993 after thirty-three years. Patricia also volunteered on the Tri-county Ambulance squad and for the Red Cross, where she taught the certification course for first aide. She headed the cub scouts in Port Washington, where she took the kids on various trips and activities. Patricia was also a member of the Port Washington Homemakers. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Patricia is survived by two sons, Michael (Diane) Cochran of Port Washington, and Greg Cochran of Gnadenhutten; a daughter-in-law, Christie Cochran of New Castle, Ohio; four grandchildren, Ian Cochran, Alexa Medly, Jesse Cochran, and Kelly Ferenbaugh; eight great-grandchildren, Hayden and Adeline Rose Cochran, Margot Shye and Rory Elizabeth Medley, Landon and Emma Cochran, Kennedy Gene White and Wyatt Ferenbaugh. Patricia was married to Robert Valliquette, who preceded her in death in 1995. Also preceding, is a son Joel Cochran and a sister, Joann Starcher.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday July 3, 2020 at Union-Salem Township Cemetery in Port Washington, Ohio with Pastor Tom Klasserner officiating. Online condolences may be made to Patricia's family at www.kochfhgnaden.com.

Koch, Gnadenhutten

(740) 254-4200

Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Union-Salem Township Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Koch Funeral Home LLC
244 N Walnut St
Gnadenhutten, OH 44629
(740) 254-4200
