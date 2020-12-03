Patricia Ruth Hurless
84, of New Philadelphia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior and was welcomed into heaven on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, following a 19-day battle with COVID 19. Born in Parrish, Wis., she was the daughter of the late Rev. Clayton Edwin Fralick and Elinore Margaret (King) Fralick. Following high school, she attended Life Bible College in Los Angeles, Calif., and most recently worked with her daughter and son-in-law at Litty's Cakes and Cookies in New Philadelphia. An extremely spiritual woman, Patricia currently attended NewPointe Church and had formerly attended Dover Alliance Church at Dover. She found great joy in helping others and was extremely generous, often doing things "just because." She loved everyone she met and would always encourage those around her. She enjoyed doing many things in life which included music. She played the organ, piano and accordion but also liked to sew, make crafts and work in her garden but her most favorite thing was flying. Especially with her husband. Most of all, Patricia was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
On June 20, 1959, Patricia married John Wesley Hurless, Jr., and together shared over 61 years of marriage prior to her passing. Also surviving are two daughters, Teresa (Steve) Litty of New Philadelphia and Dianna (Steve) Saulnier of Pensacola, Fla; two sons, Garry Owen Hurless of New Philadelphia and Wesley Allan Hurless of Midvale; 11 grandchildren, John Andrew (Alyssa) Litty, Matthew David (Bianca) Litty, Sara Marie Litty and her fiancé David Simpson, Rachael (Zach) Litty Tybor, Jacob Michael Saulnier, Hannah Marie Saulnier, Zachary Wyatt Hurless, John Morgan Galang Hurless, Arthur James Galang Hurless, Joshua Allan Hurless and Isaac Daniel Hurless; a great-grandson, Baker Paul Litty; three brothers, Rev. Gordon Millard (Elsie) Fralick, Oliver Doyle Fralick and LeRoy Edwin (Connie) Fralick ; a sister-in-law, Charlotte Fralick Rockney and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, a brother, Clarence Clayton "Ike" Fralick also preceded her in death.
In keeping with her wishes, Patricia is to be cremated through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Patricia was extremely fond of working the cookie table and representing Litty's Cakes and Cookies for the Union Hospital Auxiliary's Annual Christmas Tree Festival at Warther's Carvings. It is with this in mind that the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Union Hospital Auxiliary Warther's Christmas Tree Festival, c/o Union Hospital, 659 Boulevard, Dover, Ohio 44622. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Patricia by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
