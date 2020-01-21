The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John's United Church of Christ
4858 Olde Pump Street
Walnut Creek, OH
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's United Church of Christ
4858 Olde Pump Street
Walnut Creek, OH
View Map
Patricia S. "Patsy" Lenhart


1935 - 2020
Patricia S. "Patsy" Lenhart Obituary
Patricia S. "Patsy" Lenhart

"Together Again"

84, of Walnut Creek, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at Wooster Community Hospital. She was born in Walnut Creek Twp., Holmes County on April 13, 1935 to the late Paul O. and Alta Marie (Shonk) Kaser and married Lee Lenhart on April 12, 1956. He died on Oct. 25, 2015. She worked for Dr. Clyde Bahler and then East Holmes Family Care in Walnut Creek as a medical assistant for 43 years before retiring and is a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Walnut Creek.

She is survived by her sisters, Peggy (Gerald) Miller and Nancy (Larry) Balder both of Millersburg; her sister-in-law, Patty Kaser of Millersburg; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne R. Kaser.

Services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jim Owens officiating. Services will be held at St. John's United Church of Christ in Walnut Creek. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek and one hour prior to services at the church. Memorials may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 4858 Olde Pump Street, Walnut Creek, Ohio 44687. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 21, 2020
