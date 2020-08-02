1/1
Patricia S. "Peesha" McCullough-Enslen
1946 - 2020
Patricia S. "Peesha"

McCullough-Enslen

74, of New Philadelphia, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Community Hospice House at New Philadelphia following a recent illness. A daughter of the late Thomas Rodgers and Edith Cavell (Lewis) McCullough, Patricia was born, May 26, 1946 at Toledo, Ohio. Peesha graduated from Dover High School in 1964. She then continued her education at Kent State University earning a Bachelor's of Sociology degree. Peesha led fulfilling career by representing and helping residents of Eastern Ohio which included serving as Division Director for the Corporation for Ohio Appalachian Development, Chief Executive Officer of Gallia/Meigs Community Action Agency and most recently as the assistant to former U.S. House Representative, Zack Space. Along with her husband, Glenn, Peesha was serving as a private consultant for the Ohio Association of Community Action Agencies. She was a familiar face at the Tuscarawas County Senior Center and she especially enjoyed working out there. Peesha thoroughly enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in their sporting events and she was an avid Dover Football fan.

She is survived by her husband, Glenn Enslen whom she married on June 16, 1995; her children, Shannon McKee of New Philadelphia, Michael (Jennifer) McKee of Bolivar and Clay (Ashlee) Enslen of Pomeroy, Ohio; her grandchildren, Marco, Darby, Brady and Collin McKee, Eva, Mya and Ana Enslen and Jackie and Brandon Slusser and two siblings, Margaret (Jeff) Calhoun and Michael (Sherry) McCullough both of New Philadelphia. Peesha was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Kevin McCullough.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation will take place through the care of the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church at New Philadelphia with Father Jeff Coning officiating. Inurnment will follow in Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Due to Covid 19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are to wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after greeting the family. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Patricia by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com Contributions may be made in Patricia's memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.


Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
AUG
7
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-5506
