Patricia Wengerd
65, of Sugarcreek, went Home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia after a courageous battle with ALS that began in March 2020. She was born in Millersburg to the late Wayne Winkler and Rhea Winkler on August 30, 1955. She graduated from Garaway High School in 1973.
Patt wed Daniel Wengerd on November 10, 1979. To this union was born Angie on April 25, 1980. Throughout everything, Daniel was by her side. He was her rock and, as she said often, she couldn't do anything without him. They celebrated 41 years of marriage together on November 10, 2020. Together they enjoyed family vacations to Myrtle Beach, visiting wineries, family game night, and especially spirited games of marbles. She cherished her grandchildren beyond measure. They were the bright spots in her life. After 23 years of dedication, she retired from Garaway Local Schools in 2020 where she was a fixture and a second mom to many. Her comforting smile, words of encouragement and ways of making a bad day better were her calling card. Community and children were two of the biggest ways she felt connected to others.
Patt is survived by her husband, Daniel; daughter, Angie (Aaron) Tango; grandchildren: Grace, Maylee, Phobe, step-mother Carolyn Justice; brother, Ken (Georgia) Winkler and their daughter, Robyn; sister, Tammi (Jeff) Stutzman and their children, Lindsey and Cooper; and a very supportive, loving and caring extended Wengerd family.
Visitation for friends will be Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 4 - 7 p.m. at The Branch Church at Countryside in Baltic. Private Family Services will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the church and will be streamed on youtube@thebranchchurchohio. Due to COVID-19 face masks and social distancing are required. Private burial will be held at the Walnut Creek Mennonite Church Cemetery. The family would like to thank those who made this journey easier including the community, family, friends and organizations that have been simply overwhelming. The blessings have been beyond measure. Special thanks to the Truman House at Community Hospice for their outstanding care. The family suggests that contributions in Patt's memory be made to Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or to ALS.org
. Arrangements were handled by Smith Funeral Home. To share a memory of Patricia, log onto: smithfuneral.com
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141