|
|
Patrick L. Everett
64, of New Philadelphia, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, September 27, 2019. Born in Dover, he was the son of the late Gene L. Everett and is survived by his mother and step-father, Helen M. and Lee Myers of New Philadelphia. Pat loved music and was a fan of all of the professional sports teams in Cleveland but the Indians were his favorite.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by three brothers: Gene L. (Colleen) Everett Jr., Mark E. Everett and Jim A. (Darla) Everett all of New Philadelphia; a sister, Melissa (Paul) Krichbaum of Canton; and was loved and will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, a brother, Joe Everett, is also deceased.
In keeping with his wishes, Pat is to be cremated through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Pat by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 2, 2019