|
|
Patrick Paul Besozzi
age 63, of Uhrichsville, OH, passed away, on Monday, April 20, 2020, at his residence. Pat was born in Dennison, OH, on
July 26, 1956, the son of the late Jerry and Wilma (Boni) Besozzi. In 1975, Pat graduated from Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School. He was employed as a police officer in Dennison, Midvale and Tuscarawas for 27 years. He also served as police chief of Midvale and Tusky. He also was employed at Y & O Coal Company and Dover Hydraulics. Pat was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison. He enjoyed fishing, motorcycle riding and traveling.
Pat is survived by his wife, whom he married July 19, 2007, Nancie S. (Stewart) Besozzi; his children: Theresa (Zachary) Boles of New Philadelphia, Carrie Stewart of South Hutchison, Kansas, Natalie West of Shelter Cove, California and Nick (Mindy) Kagy of Birmingham, Alabama; his siblings: Mike (Janet) Besozzi of Uhrichsville, Jerry (Barb) Besozzi of Scio, Shirley Bonamico of Dennison and Charlotte Leach of Gnadenhutten; seven grandchildren; his first wife, Melody (Terry) Warner of Uhrichsville; and beloved family friends, Carol Hawk and George Gibson.
No calling hours or services will be observed.
Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc., 740.922.3153
www.uhefh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 24, 2020