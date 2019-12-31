|
Patsy Arline Carpenter
70, of Newcomerstown passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Community Hospice Truman House, New Philadelphia. She was born Aug. 1, 1949 to the late Morgan Edison Phillips and Zola Faye (Collier) Vause of Colorado. She was a homemaker and a Christian by faith. She loved sewing, making cards, card stamping, and spending time with her grandkids.
On March 7, 1970, she married Richard Carpenter who survives. She is also survived by her two sons, Eric Carpenter of Newcomerstown and Brad (Christina) Carpenter of West Lafayette; grandchildren, Kristen, Kole, Jade, Chloe and Olivia Carpenter; great-grandchildren, Odin and Alexander Carpenter; four brothers, Tim (Lisa) Phillips and Brian Phillips of Big Stone Gap, Va., David (Bonnie) Phillips of Chippewa Falls, Wis., and Eddie (Phyllis) Phillips of Colorado. She was preceded in death by her brother, Clay Duane Vause.
There will be private family services. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave., New Philadelphia OH 44663. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com.
Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 31, 2019