Patsy J. Felgenhauer
age 80, a lifetime resident of rural Sherrodsville, Ohio, died Thursday morning, July 16, 2020 in the Park Village Health Care Center at Dover following a prolonged battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born March 20, 1940 in Sherrodsville, and was the daughter of the late Richard Gerwood and Etta June McKain. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard McKain. Patsy was primarily a homemaker and a faithful member of the Calvary United Methodist Church. She was adept at needlework of all varieties, but was partial to knitting and crocheting. She enjoyed baking and was masterful at creating homemade pies. She delighted in working her garden and caring for her lawn, and according to her husband Bob she "kept the house together". She and Bob are former members of the Buckeye Beagle Club in Dundee and participated in field trials across several states. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband Robert L. Felgenhauer, whom she married November 1, 1957, and her three children Ronald L. (Cindy) Felgenhauer of Stone Creek, OH, Mrs. Sherry A. (Dan) Aubihl of Sugarcreek, OH, and Philip R. Felgenhauer of Bolivar, OH, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and five brothers, James (Penny) McKain of New Philadelphia, OH, Walter McKain, Robert McKain of Dover, OH, Gary (Barbara) McKain of New Philadelphia, and Terry (Amy) McKain of Mineral City, OH.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in the Calvary United Methodist Church at Sherrodsville with Rev. Kenneth Ogg officiating. Interment will follow in the New Cumberland Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 11:00 A.M. until time of services at 1:00 P.M. in the church. Visitors are requested to respect all social distancing protocols. The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements. Contributions in Patsy's memory may be made to either the Alzheimer's Association
nton, Ohio 44718 or the Calvary United Methodist Church, P.O. Box #277, Sherrodsville, Ohio 44675. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.
