Paul A. "Pep" Miller



82, of 1050 Township Road 660, Dundee, passed away Sunday morning, February 10, 2019 at Aultman Hospital in Canton. He was born in Holmes County on October 19, 1936 to the late Andrew A. and Saloma A. (Yoder) Miller and married Anna J. Miller on August 3, 1961. She died September 23, 2010. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.



He is survived by children, Andy (Katie) Miller of the home, Niva (Wes) Yoder of Millersburg, Maryann (Mose Jr.) Troyer of Sugarcreek, Miriam (Robert) Miller of Dundee, Daniel (Elsie) Miller of Dundee, David (Elsie) Miller of Strasburg, Allen (Lori) Miller of Sugarcreek and Paul Jr. (Emily) Miller of Dundee; son-in-law, Dennis Mast of Dundee; 40 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; sisters, Fannie Weaver and Elizabeth Keim; brothers, Aden (Verna) Miller and John (Marlene) Miller; and sister-in-law, Lizzie Miller



In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Mast; grandchildren, Andrew, Daniel Ray, Esther and Elizabeth; brothers, Wayne, Eli and Clyde; and sisters, Martha and Susan.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 9:00 AM at the family residence with Minister Ivan D. Miller officiating. Burial will be in the Hershberger Cemetery in Wayne Township, Tuscarawas County. Friends may call anytime at the family home. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.



Spidell – Mount Eaton



330-359-5252



www.spidellfuneralhome.com Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 11, 2019