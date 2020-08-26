Paul Andrew Browning



of Raleigh, North Carolina, passed suddenly on August 16, 2020. He was born on September 17, 1964 in Cleveland Ohio and raised by parents John and Norma Browning in New Philadelphia, Ohio. He was an Air Force veteran and worked as an electrical hardware technician for 30 years in New York state, Mountain View, California and Raleigh North Carolina. He was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Carolina Hurricanes and all things New Philly and Yaggi cheeses! He also enjoyed his membership of the Queasy Members Motorcycle Club at Qualcomm. Paul was a loving and loyal man. His friends were lifelong and his family loved dearly. All who knew him laughed with him and at him, as he held his unique adventurous traits which held us with humour. He loved cooking and had a love of everything shrimp.



Paul is survived by his wife of 23 years Valarie Lynn Browning, son Nathan Browning (23), Natalie Browning (21), parents John and Norma Browning, brother John (JB) Browning of New Philadelphia, sister Jean Browning Woods of North Bend, Washington and Mary Browning Bryan of Twinsburg Ohio and many nieces, nephews and brothers-in-law.



A memorial service will be on September 17th 2020 at Geib Funeral Home in New Philadelphia at 5:30 pm.



