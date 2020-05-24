Paul Clifford Finton, Jr.



of Plainfield passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 in his home surrounded by family. He was born on June 5, 1950 in Coshocton to the late Paul C. and Helen (Rice) Finton, Sr. He was a 1970 graduate of Ridgewood High School. On June 6, 1971 he married Debra Ann (Gress) Finton. He was a Veteran of the Army National Guard where he served as a Buck Sergeant. He volunteered for the American Red Cross as Disaster Chairmen for 25 plus years. Paul was an EMT for West Lafayette and Coshocton. He was also a Nationally Registered Paramedic. He worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Oxford Mining. He was a health and safety manager/heavy equipment operator at Republic Waste for 19 years.



Along with his wife, Paul is survived by his children, Paul C.(Lisa) Finton III of West Lafayette, Brian Scott (girlfriend, Racheal) Finton and Kristina (Jared) Alan of Coshocton; 13 grandchildren and two greatgrandchildren; siblings, Sharon (Wayne) Noble, Rosemary (David) Turner, John (Marianne) Finton, Kendra (Donald) Murray, Karla Finton and mother-in-law, Blanche Gress Baker. He is preceded in death by his father, Paul C. Finton, Sr., mother, Helen (Rice) Finton and brother, James Joseph Finton.



Calling hours will take place at the Given Dawson Paisley funeral home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 6 pm to 7 pm. A graveside service will take place at the Plainfield Cemetery on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 1 pm. Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, social distancing measures will be in place and we are only allowing 10 people inside the funeral home at a time. We also ask that you please wear facemask at all times for the health and safety of our guest and employees. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Plainfield United Methodist Church.



GIVEN DAWSON PAISLEY, 740-622-1711



