Paul Clifford Finton Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Clifford Finton, Jr.

of Plainfield passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 in his home surrounded by family. He was born on June 5, 1950 in Coshocton to the late Paul C. and Helen (Rice) Finton, Sr. He was a 1970 graduate of Ridgewood High School. On June 6, 1971 he married Debra Ann (Gress) Finton. He was a Veteran of the Army National Guard where he served as a Buck Sergeant. He volunteered for the American Red Cross as Disaster Chairmen for 25 plus years. Paul was an EMT for West Lafayette and Coshocton. He was also a Nationally Registered Paramedic. He worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Oxford Mining. He was a health and safety manager/heavy equipment operator at Republic Waste for 19 years.

Along with his wife, Paul is survived by his children, Paul C.(Lisa) Finton III of West Lafayette, Brian Scott (girlfriend, Racheal) Finton and Kristina (Jared) Alan of Coshocton; 13 grandchildren and two greatgrandchildren; siblings, Sharon (Wayne) Noble, Rosemary (David) Turner, John (Marianne) Finton, Kendra (Donald) Murray, Karla Finton and mother-in-law, Blanche Gress Baker. He is preceded in death by his father, Paul C. Finton, Sr., mother, Helen (Rice) Finton and brother, James Joseph Finton.

Calling hours will take place at the Given Dawson Paisley funeral home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 6 pm to 7 pm. A graveside service will take place at the Plainfield Cemetery on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 1 pm. Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, social distancing measures will be in place and we are only allowing 10 people inside the funeral home at a time. We also ask that you please wear facemask at all times for the health and safety of our guest and employees. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Plainfield United Methodist Church.

GIVEN DAWSON PAISLEY, 740-622-1711

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Calling hours
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
27
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Plainfield Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
7406221711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved