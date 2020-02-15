|
Paul D. Hartline
age 78, of Jewett, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Trinity West Hospital, Steubenville. Born October 25, 1941 in Dennison he was a son of the late Curtis Hartline and Anna Mae Wallace Hartline. He graduated from Conotton Valley High School in 1959; and he served in both the US Army and US Air Force during the Vietnam War. Paul worked for Norfolk and Southern Railroad for 24 years first on the Pittsburgh to Brewster route until 1986 when he moved to New Haven, Indiana to run their Chicago to Ft Wayne route. While in New Haven he was active in the (Lake Avenue) Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, becoming an ordained minister and starting their food pantry. He moved back to Jewett in 2001 where he enjoyed making fudge, playing card and cheering for the Cleveland Browns.
Surviving are his wife, Gaila J. McLaughlin Hartline, whom he married November 2, 1985; three daughters: Tammy (Jesse) Conkey of Strasburg, Tonja Hartline of Carrollton and Tracy (Michael) Bride of Northville, MI; step-son, Jeramy Nichols of Clarksville, IN and Jeff Nichols of Carrollton; grandchildren: Lucas, Brianne, Seth, Eli and Abby; a step-grandson Conner; great grandchildren: Emma, Beau and Finn; and a brother, Orville Hartline of Leesville. He was preceded in death by a brother Larry Hartline.
Services will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 at 12 p.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio, with Pastor Roger Zimmerman officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Scio. Friends may call one hour prior to the service Monday from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 15, 2020