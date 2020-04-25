|
Paul Dean Kerr
89, of New Philadelphia, died Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Park Village Southside at New Philadelphia following a period of declining health. A son of the late Raymond Ellsworth and Mary Lenore (Desecker) Kerr, Paul was born November 9, 1930 at New Philadelphia, Ohio. Paul graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1948. He then served in the United States Army and was stationed in Huntsville, Alabama during the Korean War. He was a dedicated and hardworking individual. Paul was the longtime owner and operator of Kerr Quality Auto Repair, and when not at the shop, he was hard at work on his farm. In his spare time, Paul enjoyed woodworking and was an avid NASCAR fan.
He is survived by his wife, Sally Anne (Beans) Kerr; his children, Amy (Tim Finnegan) Everett of Stone Creek and Scott (Ruth Ann Ridenour) Kerr of New Philadelphia; his granddaughters, Kristi Kerr, Amanda (Kenny) Robins, Sarah (Joe Crosby) Everett and Annie Kerr; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Madalyn, Kanzis, Dayton, Chyler and Gavyn; a brother, Duane (Mary) Kerr of Illinois and their children and a sister, Wanda (Gene) Robinson of New Philadelphia and their daughter, Michelle Robinson. Paul was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Paula Jo Kerr.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, visitation and services will be private and burial will take place in East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Paul by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Paul's memory to Crossroad's Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr, Suite E, Green, OH 44685.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 25, 2020