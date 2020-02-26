|
|
Paul Dennis "Big Paul" Noel
age 61, of Bolivar, died Monday, February 24, 2020, in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover following a period of declining health. Born in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania, on August 12, 1958, Paul was a son of Tressa M. Lender Noel of Coalport, Pennsylvania and the late Paul Lloyd Noel. He was a graduate of Tallmadge High School where he was an athletic stand out. He was an avid baseball fan and player having held the Little League Home Run Record for over 25 years. Paul also played AA Baseball for the Yankees and AAA Softball. He was known to many as "Chopper" or "The Big Hurt". Paul also loved hunting and fishing having had the opportunity to hunt Big Game throughout the United States. Professionally, he was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 18 as a Heavy Equipment Operator and used his skills to work on his farm in Bolivar. His biggest love, however, came in the form of family, specifically his four granddaughters who knew him as their Poppy. He most recently said: "I have no regrets; I've lived a great life."
In addition to his mother, he will be deeply missed by his wife, the former Stella Zeigler, whom he married on January 21, 1984; their children: Paul Dennis Noel, II and his wife, Lisa Hoy and Katy Johnson and her husband, Jeremiah Johnson all of Bolivar; his beloved granddaughters: Eva and Gracie Noel and Karson and Karmen Johnson. Completing the family are his siblings, George (Debbie) Noel, Mary (Bobby) Glass, and Barb Ross as well as numerous nieces and nephews, longtime hunting buddies and teammates. In addition to his father, Paul was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Noel; a sister, Karen Noel and his grandmother, Anne "Bubba" Lender, with whom Paul had a special bond and relationship.
The family will celebrate Paul's life on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover from 1-3 PM where Pastor Brian Flood will lead a service beginning at 3 PM. A light reception will be shared immediately following the service in the Hospitality Room of the Dover Funeral Center. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Paul by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 26, 2020