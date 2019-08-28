|
Paul E. Moore Jr.
76, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away August 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, following a brief illness. Born April 28, 1943 in Canton, Ohio. Paul was the son of Paul E. Moore Sr. and Betty Carson Moore. He was a 1961 graduate of Carrollton High School, and served our country in the U.S. Army 1961-1963 as a demolitions specialist stationed in Germany. He spent his 36 year career with East Ohio Gas Company, retiring in 1999. Paul was an avid fan of Ohio sports teams, especially the Cleveland Browns. After retirement he spent many years enjoying his hobbies: fishing, building model cars, target shooting, and playing golf. One of his proudest moments was a hole in one! Papa enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in various sporting events and arts performances.
Paul will be deeply missed by his beloved wife and dance partner of 55 years, Linda Elliott Moore, their children Michael (Jeni) Moore of Olmsted Falls, and Michelle (Rick) Pipes of New Philadelphia; his grandchildren Carson and Camryn Moore, and Mason, Mitchell and Ryann Pipes, his sister, Rebecca Tanner of Carrollton, and sisters-in-law, Beth Johnston and Peggy (Mark) Triplett, nieces Alexis (Eric) Bachrach, Sydney Tanner, nephews Todd (Curry) Triplett, Kevin (Darla) Anthony, Marty (Pam) Anthony, aunts, uncles, cousins, and several great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law Charles Johnston, John Tanner, and nephew Justin Triplett. He will be sadly missed by his many friends and neighbors, and his loyal dog, Sis.
The family will receive guests on Saturday, August 31 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. immediately preceding a celebration of life service at Harsh Memorial United Methodist Church, 3167 Apollo Road SE, Carrollton, Ohio 44615. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Paul's memory be directed to Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Road NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or Harsh Memorial United Methodist Church, 3167 Apollo Road SE, Carrollton, Ohio 44615. Special thank you to Sunnyslope Care Center and the Truman House for their excellent care.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 28, 2019