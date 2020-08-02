Paul E. Wilson
75, of Dover passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Union Hospital following a brief illness. Born August 14, 1944, in McLuney, Ohio, he was the son of the late Clara O'Neil and Max Wilson. Paul was also preceded in death by two brothers. He was a graduate of New Lexington High School and the American Technical Institute in Canton, Ohio, where he received an associate degree in Mechanical Engineering. He served in the United States Army from 1965 until 1967. In 2002, Paul retired as the superintendent of the Dover Electric Field Division with 35 years of service. Paul was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Dover and the American Legion.
Paul was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He is survived by his wife of 53 celebrated years of marriage, Charlene Vermillion Wilson; one daughter, Kathy (Brian) Moyer of Raleigh, N.C.; one son, Brian (Jodie) Wilson of Somerville, N.J.; two granddaughters, Elisabeth Rae Moyer and Ellie Rhoda Wilson; two grandsons, Ethan Paul Wilson and Anthony Clark Moyer; two sisters, Joy Braglin and Kay Berry; two brothers, Jerry Wilson, and Rick Wilson; along with several nieces and nephews who were very special to him.
Friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. A graveside service will take place at Dover Burial Park on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor David St. Aubin officiating. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be observed and masks are a State mandate. To sign an online guestbook for Paul, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church of Dover, 1725 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, Ohio, or a charity of choice
