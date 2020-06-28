Paul F. Antonelli Jr.
Paul F. Antonelli Jr.

Age 45, was born November 18, 1974 in Canton, and passed away June 11, 2020 following a sudden illness. He was a master guitar player, song writer and artist. Paul touched many people through his music and kind heart.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul F. Antonelli Sr. and mother, Linda J. (DeDent) Antonelli. He is survived by many loving family members and friends and his beloved dog, Lewis.

A memorial gathering with social distancing being observed will be held, Wednesday, July 1st at 1:00 p.m. in Dogwood Park in North Canton, East Pavilion. Food will be provided. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to Pathway to Wellness, www.fothtusc.org Those wishing to express their condolences online may visit

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721

Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 28, 2020.
