Paul H. Schumaker
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Paul H. Schumaker

78, of Tucson, Ariz. and formerly of Baltic, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Arizona. He was born in Baltic on June 27, 1942 to the late Atlee and Ruth Elizabeth (Sauerbrey) Schumaker and married Sharon C. White. She survives. He was the owner and operator of Schumaker Hardware in Baltic for 30 years He was the quintessential hardware man. He loved finding solutions to help his community. Whether it was opening at 2 a.m. in a blizzard because a pipe in a milking shed burst, finding an obscure part to fix a machine, or delivering paint for a school, Paul enjoyed helping out. He loved the Baltic area and all of its residents. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #602 and Zion UCC. He received a Master's in Education from Kent State. Paul was a shade tree mechanic restoring his Ford Thunderbird. His interests varied from cars, to pinball games, to model railroading.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Robert (Amy) Schumaker of Texas; daughter, Carol Schumaker of Arizona; and grandson, Edward Schumaker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Lou Schumaker.

Public Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at West Lawn Cemetery in Baltic with Rev. Dr. James Henninger officiating. Masonic services will be held at 10:45 a.m. prior to the graveside. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithvarns.com

TIMES REPORTER

THUR 9/10

Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 10, 2020.
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
