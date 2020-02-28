|
|
Paul Henry Kleyman
73, of New Philadelphia passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital. He was born on October 18, 1946, in Bellaire, Ohio. Paul was the son of the late Wilbert Kleyman and Edna Underwood Kleyman Dillon. He was also preceded in death by his son, Michael David Kleyman. He graduated from Tusky Valley High School with the class of 1966 and later became a certified welder and a mechanical engineer. He retired from Allied Machine where he was a journeyman tool and die maker for many years. Paul honorably served our country in the United States Army.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah (Collinsworth) Kleyman; his son, Trad Kleyman of Uhrichsville; daughter, Destiny (Justin) Napier of Uhrichsville; his grandchildren, Sophie and Brody Kleyman of Uhrichsville, Ryleigh and Emilynn Mazzoleni of Wainwright, and Finnley Napier of Uhrischsville; along with his sister, Sandy Wagner of Dover. He enjoyed spending time at the Midvale Gun Club and riding his Harley Davidson. In the 90's, he belonged to the American Bikers Aimed Towards Education organization (ABATE). He and Deborah organized the "Any Which Way You Can" Motorcycle Run, which helped raise money to support supplying clothing and shoes to children within Tuscarawas County.
In honoring Paul's wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. A graveside service will take place at Ridgecrest Memory Gardens in Dover on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Rod Phillips officiating. The New Philadelphia VFW will be conducting military honors. To sign an online guestbook for Paul, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Children's Caravan Teddy Bear Ride, c/o First Federal Community Bank, 321 N. Wooster Ave, Dover, OH 44622.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 28, 2020