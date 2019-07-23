The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spidell Funeral Homes Inc. - Mount Eaton Chapel
15900 East Main Street
Mount Eaton, OH 44659
(330) 359-5252
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Faith Haven Church
8565 Township Road 635
Fredericksburg, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Faith Haven Church
8565 Township Road 635
Fredericksburg, OH
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith Haven Church
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL J. MILLER


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL J. MILLER Obituary
Paul J. "Garage Door Paul" Miller

Of Winesburg, 87, went to be with Jesus on Monday, July 22, 2019. He was at his home surrounded by family. He was born on April 26, 1932 in Winesburg, Ohio, to the late John J.D. and Susan (Mast) Miller. He leaves his wife of 44 years, Anna Knepp Miller; children, Joann (Shawn) Puster of Sarasota, Fla., Larry (Carol) Miller of Sugarcreek, Ohio, Sandra (Sam) Stoltzfus of Berlin, Ohio, Paul Mark (Bev) Miller of Strasburg, Ohio and Sherri (Joe) Wengerd of Winesburg, Ohio; 18 grandchildren; and two great grandchildren; siblings, Emma (Noah) Troyer, Iva Miller, Jake (Yovonne) Miller, Roy (Mary Ellen) Miller; and sister-in-law, Edna Coblentz. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Katie Ann (Yoder) Miller; and his brothers, Eli and Leo Miller.

Paul was a member of New Life Fellowship and was the founder and long-time owner of Miller Overhead Door Sales. He was a Charter member of the Winesburg Volunteer Fire Department. Paul and his wife have enjoyed spending the last years wintering in Sarasota, Florida. He loved spending time with his family, traveling and fishing. He enjoyed music and had a heart for God and for people. He was a man of integrity who wanted to show Jesus to those around him.

Calling hours will be held at Faith Haven Church, 8565 Township Road 635, Fredericksburg, OH 44627, Tuesday, July 23, from 1:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. The funeral will also be held at Faith Haven Church on Wednesday, July 24, at 10:00 a.m. The burial will follow at Zion Cemetery in Benton, Ohio. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.

Spidell – Mount Eaton

330-359-5252

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Reporter on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spidell Funeral Homes Inc. - Mount Eaton Chapel
Download Now