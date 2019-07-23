Paul J. "Garage Door Paul" Miller



Of Winesburg, 87, went to be with Jesus on Monday, July 22, 2019. He was at his home surrounded by family. He was born on April 26, 1932 in Winesburg, Ohio, to the late John J.D. and Susan (Mast) Miller. He leaves his wife of 44 years, Anna Knepp Miller; children, Joann (Shawn) Puster of Sarasota, Fla., Larry (Carol) Miller of Sugarcreek, Ohio, Sandra (Sam) Stoltzfus of Berlin, Ohio, Paul Mark (Bev) Miller of Strasburg, Ohio and Sherri (Joe) Wengerd of Winesburg, Ohio; 18 grandchildren; and two great grandchildren; siblings, Emma (Noah) Troyer, Iva Miller, Jake (Yovonne) Miller, Roy (Mary Ellen) Miller; and sister-in-law, Edna Coblentz. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Katie Ann (Yoder) Miller; and his brothers, Eli and Leo Miller.



Paul was a member of New Life Fellowship and was the founder and long-time owner of Miller Overhead Door Sales. He was a Charter member of the Winesburg Volunteer Fire Department. Paul and his wife have enjoyed spending the last years wintering in Sarasota, Florida. He loved spending time with his family, traveling and fishing. He enjoyed music and had a heart for God and for people. He was a man of integrity who wanted to show Jesus to those around him.



Calling hours will be held at Faith Haven Church, 8565 Township Road 635, Fredericksburg, OH 44627, Tuesday, July 23, from 1:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. The funeral will also be held at Faith Haven Church on Wednesday, July 24, at 10:00 a.m. The burial will follow at Zion Cemetery in Benton, Ohio. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.



Spidell – Mount Eaton



330-359-5252



www.spidellfuneralhome.com Published in The Times Reporter on July 23, 2019