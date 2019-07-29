|
Paul J. Reidenbach
81, of Dover died Sunday, July 28, 2019 in the New Dawn Retirement Center. Born Dec. 30, 1937 in Dennison he was a son of the late Paul and Thelma Fellers Reidenbach. Paul was the owner of PJ's Arms and Archery in New Philadelphia for many years; was a life member of the Dover Elks Club and a long-time member of the Tusco Rifle Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
Paul is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia Contini Reidenbach whom he married on Jan. 14, 1961; children, Beth (Pete) Justice of Marshallville, Brian (Susan) Reidenbach of New Philadelphia; brother, Manny (Marla) D'Ostroph; grandchildren, Aaron Justice, Jake Reidenbach (companion, Karli-Ann Sanders) and Madison Reidenbach.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. Per Paul's wishes, there will be no services or calling hours. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Paul may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. The family would like to thank the staff at New Dawn for their wonderful and compassionate care.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 29, 2019