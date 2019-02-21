Home

Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way P.O. Box 255
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4114
Paul Ward
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Bartley Funeral Home
205 West Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Bartley Funeral Home
205 West Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH
Paul Joseph Ward Obituary
Paul Joseph Ward

age 56 of Minerva, passed away at Minerva Healthcare & Rehabilitation on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at the Bartley Funeral Home, 205 West Lincoln Way, Minerva, Ohio, on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Don Hardman officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Zion Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Bartley Funeral Home. Friends may express condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.

Bartley, 330-868-4114
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 21, 2019
