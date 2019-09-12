|
|
Paul Kenneth Edwards
April 5, 1925 – September 4, 2019
Paul Kenneth Edwards "PK", 94, formerly an Ottawa
resident, passed away at Cook Carefree Assisted Living in Cook, MN, on September 4, 2019. PK was a 2nd Lieutenant Radar Instructor in the Army Air Corps during World
War II. He completed his BS in Mining Engineering from Missouri School of Mines in Rolla, Missouri in 1949. While living in Ottawa, he worked at both the Ottawa Silica Sand Plant and Wedron Sand Plant as the Project Engineer and Head of Operations. His career then took him to Minnesota, Connecticut, Germany, China, and Venezuela.
PK is survived by his wife, Dorothy, married 67 years; his children: Diane (Tom) Draper, Cathy (Denis) Burand, Janet (George) Csolak, Sandy (John) Halonen, and John (Maggie) Edwards; 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren;
sister, Mary Jane Kohl; and brother, Rich Edwards; and
numerous nieces and nephews. PK is preceded in death
by his son, Philip Edwards; his brother-in-law, Richard Wullschleger; his parents, Raymond and Edna Edwards; and five siblings.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for July 2020 at the home on Lake Vermilion in Cook, MN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National World War II Museum: www.nationalww2museum.org. To leave an
online condolence visit: www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
Mlaker Funeral Home, 218-666-5298
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 12, 2019