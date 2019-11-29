|
|
Paul M. Harrold
76, of Strasburg passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Aultman Hospital in Canton. Born Aug. 17, 1943 in Massillon, he was a son of the late Clifford and Sarah "Jane" Weber Harrold. Paul was the owner of Paul M. Harrold Construction in Navarre for many years. He proudly served his country with the United States Army, was a member of the Brewster American Legion Post 160, and in his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and watching the Cleveland Indians, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Paul is survived by his son, Michael Harrold; sister, Kathleen (Tim) Gordon of Strasburg.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Strasburg with Pastor Joyce Hoile officiating. Interment will be in the Grandview Union Cemetery at Strasburg. Following the burial, a luncheon will be held in the funeral home's reception center. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Monday. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Paul may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Strasburg United Methodist Church at 206 2nd St NW, Strasburg, Ohio 44680.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 29, 2019