Paul Mishler
age 89, of New Philadelphia passed away in the Inn at Northwood Village at Dover on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Paul was born on March 10, 1931, to the late Howard and Olive (Horn) Mishler of Rush Township. In 1946, he moved to Uhrichsville where he lived with his grandparents John and Thedia Mishsler, so he could attend high school, where he enjoyed playing all sports and lettered in three. He graduated in 1949. After graduation, Paul was employed at the W.T. Grant Store in New Philadelphia where he met Jean Poston of Dover. The couple married March 1, 1951, and resided in New Philadelphia. Paul said there were two important women in his life; the first, his grandmother, Thedia Mishler, who taught him work habits and how to save and invest his money. Then the "love of his life", his wife, Jean, who worked shoulder to shoulder with him as they established Mishler Realty and Mishler Enterprises; all while raising their two sons, Kim and Kris, whom made him very proud. As Gloria and Olga, Paul's daughters-in-law, were added to the family, they too became welcomed assets in his life and he showed a deep love and appreciation for each of them.
Paul was employed for 17 years at the former Joy Manufacturing at New Philadelphia while working part-time as a Real Estate Associate. He obtained his Broker's License in 1966 and started a very successful business, Mishler Realty, which he founded in 1973. During his first decade operating Mishler Realty, Paul had the largest real estate company which sold more properties, than any previous firm in Tuscarawas County. He also owned and managed 105 rental units. After selling his real estate company in 1984 to Craig and Kay Barnett, Paul and Jean enjoyed retirement life, having traveled extensively, visiting every state in the Union, including Alaska and Hawaii and even parts of Canada. Their travels also included many cruises visiting many foreign island ports, a trip to the Holy Land, and several European Countries, as well as numerous trips to Las Vegas and Atlantic City. They loved all of their trips and Paul often shared: "Life was good." Paul was a life member of the New Philadelphia Elks Lodge, B.P.O.E. 510, and a member of the Dover Eagles and Uhrichsville Moose. He was an avid supporter of The Pillars Club and Share A Christmas. He was Methodist by faith and attended Broadway United Methodist Church at New Philadelphia until dementia prevented him from attending.
Paul is survived by his wife, Jean; his sons, Kim (Gloria) Mishler and Kris (Olga) Mishler; a brother-in-law, Wayne (Miki) Poston of Bradenton, Fla., and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his grandparents and parents, Paul was preceded in death by four sisters, JoAnn Renicker, Betty Johnson, Twila Mathias, and Waverly Bethel; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Edna Mae and Dent Williams and many special friends.
A private graveside service will be held in the Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home and Crematory at New Philadelphia is handling arrangements. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Paul by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
