Paul S. Keim74, of 1836 County Road 200, Dundee, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family following a 6 1/2 year battle with cancer. He was born in Holmes County on March 31, 1946 to the late Stephen A. and Ella (Weaver) Keim and married Lizzie M. Miller on December 8, 1966 and she survives. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.In addition to his wife, Lizzie, he is survived by children, Allen (Esther) Keim of Millersburg, Ruth (Levi) Yoder of Dundee, Jerry (Elsie) Keim of Millersburg, Esther (Amos) Yoder of Sugarcreek and Elsie (Joe) Miller of the home; 19 grandchildren, LaVern (Naomi), Renita (Nate), Mark, Amy (Loren), Elsie, Loren and James Yoder, Kayla, Jolene and Nicholas Keim, Keri, Devon, Rhoda, Jeremiah and Alyssa Yoder, Luke, Leann, Sharon and Jacob Miller; two great grandchildren, Luke Yoder and Kenzie Troyer; brothers and sister, Aden (Linda) Keim of Fredericksburg, John Keim of Sarasota, FL, Sara Keim of Dundee and Jonas Keim of New Philadelphia; sister-in-law, Betty Keim of Milroy, IN. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Betty; a grandson, Jason Keim; sister and brother-in-law, Edna (Ray) Kline; a brother, Jacob; a sister, Martha; brother-in-law, Aden Keim, Jr.; and his father and mother-in-law, Mose and Amanda Miller.Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 9:00 am at the family residence with Bishop Norman Keim officiating. Burial will follow in the Keim Cemetery, Paint Township, Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the family residence. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.Spidell - Mount Eaton330-359-5252