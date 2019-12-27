|
|
Paul T. Shaw
62, of Dover, died on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at the Community Hospice Truman House. Born on March 24, 1957, in McCarthur, Ohio, he was the son of the late Robert Sr. and Mildred (McNutt) Shaw. He retired from DP Operating where he was a foreman for 24 years. Paul honorably served our country in the Ohio National Guard. He was a member of the Zoar Gun Club and enjoyed riding his Harley and cheering on the Browns. Above all, he loved attending outings and sporting events with his grandchildren.
On May 15, 1981, he married Debra "Deb" Wallace, who survives. He will also be sadly missed by his daughters; Shannon (Shane) Simmons of Florida, Jessica (Nathan) Bosler of New Philadelphia; four grandchildren, Samantha, Cameron, Patrick, and Sidney; two brothers, Robert (Jane) Shaw Jr. of Gnadenhutten, Arthur "John" (Trisa) Shaw of Kimbolton; and three sisters, Joanna (Phil) Bunton of Strasburg, Vickie (Ken) Rex of Apple Creek, Peggy Keaton of New Philadelphia.
A celebration of Paul's life will take place at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at 11:00 am with Pastor David Wing officiating. Friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 5-7 pm and one hour prior to the funeral on Sunday. To sign an online guestbook, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 27, 2019