Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Winery at Wolf Creek
2637 South Cleveland-Massillon Rd.
Norton, OH
PAUL V. KRAFT Jr.

Paul V. Kraft, Jr.

77, of Bolivar, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at his residence. Born December 22, 1941, in Baltimore, MD, he was a son of the late Paul V. and Mary Catherine (Schutz) Kraft, Sr. He owned and operated Kraft and Associates in Zoar and retired in 2018 as a Certified Life Underwriter. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Dover, where he served as an elder.

Paul is survived by his four children: Susan (Bob) Daniels of South Bend Indiana, Jennifer (Patrick) Sylvia of Jacksonville, Fla., Meghan (Shannan) Triplette of Oakland Township, Michigan and J.P. (Megan) Kraft of Cuyahoga Falls; 10 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Jane White-Haupt of Bel-Air, MD., Stephanie Harmon of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and a brother, John Kraft of Westminster, MD. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Robert Joseph Kraft.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held Friday April 5, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The Winery at Wolf Creek located at 2637 South Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Norton, Ohio 44203. A private family burial will take place prior to services at Oakwood Cemetery in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funerl home's web site.

Lebold-Smith

330-874-3113

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 28, 2019
