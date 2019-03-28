Paul V. Kraft, Jr.



77, of Bolivar, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at his residence. Born December 22, 1941, in Baltimore, MD, he was a son of the late Paul V. and Mary Catherine (Schutz) Kraft, Sr. He owned and operated Kraft and Associates in Zoar and retired in 2018 as a Certified Life Underwriter. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Dover, where he served as an elder.



Paul is survived by his four children: Susan (Bob) Daniels of South Bend Indiana, Jennifer (Patrick) Sylvia of Jacksonville, Fla., Meghan (Shannan) Triplette of Oakland Township, Michigan and J.P. (Megan) Kraft of Cuyahoga Falls; 10 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Jane White-Haupt of Bel-Air, MD., Stephanie Harmon of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and a brother, John Kraft of Westminster, MD. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Robert Joseph Kraft.



A memorial service and celebration of life will be held Friday April 5, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The Winery at Wolf Creek located at 2637 South Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Norton, Ohio 44203. A private family burial will take place prior to services at Oakwood Cemetery in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funerl home's web site.



Lebold-Smith



330-874-3113



www.smithfuneral.com Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary