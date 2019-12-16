|
Paul Vincent Beucler
72, of Dover, passed away Nov. 27, 2019, after a long battle with congestive heart failure complicated by a stroke. Born June 12, 1947, he was raised on a farm near Mineral City, the youngest of seven children. With his wonderful sense of adventure, he traveled the world: throughout Europe, the Middle East, Pakistan and India. He especially loved Paris (mainly for the pastries) and practically lived at the Shakespeare and Company bookstore across the river from Notre-Dame. After graduating from Tuscarawas Valley High School, he next graduated from THE Ohio State University with a degree in Economics and worked first as a supervisor for oil drilling rigs and then for the Ohio EPA. Later in life, he discovered his true passion; teaching. He obtained his Master's Degree in Education from Walsh University. He taught government and psychology at Indian Valley High School until retiring in May 2018. He adored his students (with a special acknowledgement to Zachary Bonvechio), and thoroughly enjoyed being President of the teachers' union. Paul loved debating politics, reading, and swore he would live until the Cleveland Indians won the World Series (they let him down; damn them). He was a devoted husband and the most tremendous, encouraging father a daughter could have. He was full of love, patience, intelligence, and kindness.
Paul is survived by his beloved daughter, Morgan M. F. Beucler, and son-in-law, Larry J. Singer (both of Boston, MA). He is also survived by his best friend, partner-in-crime, and adopted brother, Michael Ackerman and Michael's wife Annie; his sisters: Mary Joan Turner, Margaret Gursky, Genevieve Sisemore, Lisa Kornau; and brothers, Louis "Laddie" and John Beucler; his sister-in-law, Tyke (Marv) Simmons; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his dear friends, Althea and John Strimbu, who are caring for his devoted dog, Digger. Sadly, he is preceded in death by his artistically talented wife, Rebecca "Becky" (Studer) Beucler, 72, who died on Jan. 17, 2019; and his parents, Louis and Jennie (Soehnlen) Beucler.
A memorial will be held in Spring 2020 with the date to be announced. Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the memorial. In lieu of flowers in the Spring, please send donations to SameYou (supporting neurorehabilitation services after strokes) or to the Heart Failure Society of America. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 16, 2019