1/1
Paul W. Shotwell
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul W. Shotwell

36, of Dundee, passed away unexpectedly and will be missed by all who knew him. Born March 25, 1984 in Dover, he was the son of the late Gary Shuss and Pamela Sue (Davis) Shotwell of Dover. Paul was a 2003 graduate of Dover High School and loved his family, the outdoors and fishing.

In addition to his mother, Paul is survived by his children, Kierra and Paden Shotwell; his brothers and sisters, Christina (Jeff) Secrest of New Philadelphia, Larry (Sherri) Lawrence of Dover, Byron (Brenda) Schaar of Dover, Gary Schaar of Wilmot, Verna (Chris) Kaufman of Orrville, Chinelle (Kyle) Albaugh of Canton, Jake (Katie) Tice of Dover and Kyle Tice of Navarre. Also surviving are several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. In addition to his father, Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Delbert Schaar; his Grandpa and Grandma McDonald and two aunts, Sandy McDonald and Linda Tice.

A private service will be held by the family. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia, has been entrusted with his arrangements. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Paul by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved