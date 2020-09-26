Paul W. Shotwell
36, of Dundee, passed away unexpectedly and will be missed by all who knew him. Born March 25, 1984 in Dover, he was the son of the late Gary Shuss and Pamela Sue (Davis) Shotwell of Dover. Paul was a 2003 graduate of Dover High School and loved his family, the outdoors and fishing.
In addition to his mother, Paul is survived by his children, Kierra and Paden Shotwell; his brothers and sisters, Christina (Jeff) Secrest of New Philadelphia, Larry (Sherri) Lawrence of Dover, Byron (Brenda) Schaar of Dover, Gary Schaar of Wilmot, Verna (Chris) Kaufman of Orrville, Chinelle (Kyle) Albaugh of Canton, Jake (Katie) Tice of Dover and Kyle Tice of Navarre. Also surviving are several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. In addition to his father, Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Delbert Schaar; his Grandpa and Grandma McDonald and two aunts, Sandy McDonald and Linda Tice.
A private service will be held by the family. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia, has been entrusted with his arrangements. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Paul by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
.