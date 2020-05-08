Paula Jean Miller
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paula Jean Miller "Together Again"

73, passed away May 2, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Ohio. Paula was born April 18, 1947. She was the daughter of the late Paul U. Gilbaugh. She resided in Carrollton, Ohio. She leaves behind eight children, Barb (Ernie) Stocker of Canton, Ohio, Brenda (Brian) Wright of Sherrodsville, Ohio, Brian Marshall of Las Vegas, Nev., Paul (Michelle) Dare of Bergholz, Ohio, Mike (Tonda) Dare of Carrollton, Ohio, Jeanne (Carl) Herman of Canton, Ohio, Doug (April) Miller of Carrollton, Ohio, Tonee (Russell) Moreland of Greentown, Ohio, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Paula is survived by her precious dog, Mia. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Fred Miller Sr., who passed away in 2004 and a son, Fred Miller, Jr. who died in 1988.

Paula was a former member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary of Bowerston, Ohio. She was also a member of the Calvary Church of Canton, Ohio. Paula was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse, retiring from the Laurels of

Massillon. Paula loved being around her family, friends and classmates of Conotton Valley High School. She also enjoyed camping.

There will be no service at this time, a celebration of life will take place at a later point in time when all can be together. Cards and notes of sympathy can be mailed to Doug Miller at 196 Ascot Rd. Carrollton, OH. 44615.

Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home, 330-627-2121

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home
304 2Nd St Nw
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved