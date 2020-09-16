1/1
PAULA WRAE KOTHE SMITLEY
1939 - 2020
Paula Wrae Kothe Smitley

age 81, of New Philadelphia, passed away early Monday morning, September 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Paula passed suddenly after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. Paula was born on June, 27, 1939 to Frances Mae Daugherty Bennett. Paula was a long-time successful businesswoman in the Tuscarawas County area after graduating with honors from Uhrichsville High School in 1957. She was the first female sales representative in the area for Nationwide Insurance, her father's right-hand person in his real-estate brokerage, Bennett Realty, the broker of Smitley Realty (32 years), and the co-founder of EZ-Stor storage units.

In addition, she was a loving and devoted wife to her husband of 63 years, Robert "Bob" Eugene Smitley, whom she married July 19, 1957. They were together forever from the age of 12 on, and were always a team. She was a wonderful and loving mother for her three children: Dana Wrae (Steve) West of Tappan Lake, Jill Lynn (Oliver, deceased) Yuen of New Philadelphia, and Dr. Robert Eric Smitley of Cleveland and New Philadelphia. Her two grandchildren, Leah Wrae (Benjamin) L'Ecuyer, and Luke Ryan (Natalie) West, also survive her as well as her one great grandchild, Margot Wrae L'Ecuyer, and one great grandchild due this October. Her favorite pastime was "getting away" for a few days and included numerous travel adventures with her family. She was especially fond of shell hunting on the beaches of Florida, and enjoyed golfing with Bob in Fort Myers in retirement. She is also survived by her loving niece and office manager, Karri Bennett; sisters-in-law, Harriet (Bud) Fete, Shirley (Melvin, deceased) Vanfossen, and Linda (Randy) Metzger; sister, Sinda Norris; and many nieces and nephews. Her mother, Frances "Frannie Mae"; fathers, Russell Emerson Bennett and Fred R. Kothe; mother-in-law, Pearl May Smitley; son-in-law, Oliver Yuen; brother, Russell "Cork" Bennett; sisters, Sally Jo Kothe Hilliker and Linda Bennett Pingle; brothers-in-laws, David Jacob Smitley, Dale Czatt, and Melvin Vanfossen; and sister-in-law, Millie Vanfossen Czatt, all predeceased her.

Although diminished by her disease in her later years, her family would like her to be remembered for her beauty, her wisdom, her tenacity, and her undying dedication to her family and career. She was a perfectionist who could do it all. She expected a lot of others, but she demanded more from herself. She was a trailblazer, and she did it her way.

In the interest of public health, Rev. John Clark will officiate a private, family service at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. A public graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18, in Union Cemetery at Uhrichsville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.


Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Union Cemetery at Uhrichsville
Funeral services provided by
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Memories & Condolences
September 15, 2020
